The Spokane Police Department is mourning the loss of Lt. Jon (JD) Anderson, who passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.
"This sudden, tragic event has left a large hole in the heart of the Spokane Police Department," SPD said.
Lt. Anderson was hired with SPD on Sep. 11, 1992 after previously working with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Anderson spent nearly 30 years with SPD, holding every rank from Officer to Lieutenant, to include Police Officer 1st Class, Detective, Corporal, and Sergeant. Lt. Anderson served as a Neighborhood Resource Officer, a Motor Officer, a member of the TAC Team, as well as a leader of SPD’s Honor Guard.
Lt. Anderson led SPD's Special Events Office as a Sergeant, responsible for ensuring the safety of major events like Bloomsday, the Lilac Parade, Hoopfest and remained involved even after being promoted to Lieutenant. He was also the SPD Assistant Commander for Hoopfest the past several years.
During his service, Lt. Anderson went above and beyond with acts of courage and making an impact on the community, receiving both the Silver Star as well as two Chief's Citations.
Lt. Anderson was additionally on the board of Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs (WACOPS), Vice President of the Lieutenants and Captains Association, and Chairman of the Board at Responders Emergency Services Credit Union (RESCU).
"JD’s life of service made a significant impact, not only within the Spokane Police Department, but reaching further into the Spokane Community and beyond. JD leaves behind his wife Michelle, his daughter Jordyn, parents Deanna and Ret. SPD Capt. Dave Anderson, and sisters Vicki Anderson-Snider (SPD Ofc. Ryan Snider) and Kathryn Dobson. Our hearts go out to them as well as his extended family and the many people who hold him dear outside SPD," SPD wrote.
"Rest in Peace L126, we have the watch from here."