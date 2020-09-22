UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 6:05 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - One day after a State Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction against the Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAPP), the group once again gathered outside Planned Parenthood.
TCAPP members gathered for worship across the street from the organization on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in accordance with the order and the Spokane Police Department is expecting events to continue at the location.
"We will continue to work to protect people and property, ensure the health center is able to operate without disruption and to enforce local and state laws," police said in a press release.
Although Monday's ruling did not grant law enforcement authority to criminally enforce violations of the injunction, police will enforce any applicable violations of state and local laws.
"In addition, SPD personnel will report any suspected violations of the civil injunction to the court for judicial review and adjudication as directed by the judge," the release said."
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Washington State Superior Court judge has found in favor of Planned Parenthood by granting a preliminary injunction against the group the Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAPP).
According to a release from Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, the ruling moves to put a stop to The Church at Planned Parenthood's efforts to "interfere with patients' access to healthcare."
"We are thankful the court is moving forward to curtail their dangerous conduct and ruled on behalf of patients and staff," the release from Planned Parenthood read in part.
The Church at Planned Parenthood describes itself as "a gathering of Christians for the worship of God and the corporate prayer for repentance for this nation, repentance for the apathetic church and repentance of our blood guiltiness in this abortion holocaust," according to the group's website.
"While Planned Parenthood respects the right to protest and peaceful assembly, the First Amendment does not protect conduct that is intended to interfere with patient care. The negative health effects of excessive noise on patients in health care settings are well-documented," the release from Planned Parenthood said.
