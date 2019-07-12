The Spokane Police Department wants to help the public in reducing vehicle theft and says free clubs are available at multiple precincts.
SPD has the vehicle theft protection devices available at its South (2116 E. 1st Ave), North (5124 N. Market) and Downtown (221 W. First) precincts.
"We encourage community members with vehicles listed below to obtain one free of charge," SPD said.
The department says the only requirements include proof of ownership of the listed vehicle and proof of residency in Washington.
SPD provided a list of vehicles eligible to receive a free club for:
- 1983 –2005 Honda Civic or Accord
- 1984 - 2005 Toyota Camry
- 1990 - 2005 Subaru Legacy
- 1985 - 2000 Jeep Cherokee
- 1990 - 2005 Ford Explorer
- 1985 - 2010 Dodge Caravan
- 1990 – 2000 Ford Escape/Escort
- 1990 – 2005 Subaru Impreza
- 1985 – 2000 Nissan Sentra
- 1990 – 2006 Ford Pick-up trucks
- 1990 – 2006 Chevrolet Pick-up trucks