In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive.

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive.
 
One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar in downtown Spokane, thankfully he's okay. 
  
The data is disturbing. Officers are worrying for their lives now more than ever as the number of shootings aimed at the police continues to climb.
 
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Spokane's downtown rang with the sound of gunfire.
 
"I heard close to 10 to 15 shots," Elliott Richard, who lives close by said.
 
One of those shots grazed the head of a Spokane police officer. The third injured by a bullet this year alone.
 
Thankfully, they all made it out okay. But for several officers in Connecticut, that wasn't the case.
 
Caught on camera, an inside look at a terrifying moment for three officers, lured in by a fake 911 call into a hail of gunfire.
 
All 3 officers were shot, two of them were killed.
 
The officer that survived eventually shot the gunman.
 
"It's certainly unnerving. The national trend is ambush-style attacks where people specifically go out to target law enforcement officers and again this summer, it's still under investigation but all preliminary indications indicate one of our shootings this summer was exactly that," Corporal Nick Briggs with the Spokane Police Department said.
 
Targeted killings. A rise of violence against the police. It's a disturbing trend not just in Spokane but nationwide.
 
According to the Associated Press, 56 officers have been killed by gunfire this year, 14% more than this time last year, and 45% ahead of 2020's pace. Right now, we're on track for the deadliest year since 2016, when 67 officers were killed.
 
"I worry that it's going to be a record year," Bill Alexander, the Executive Director of the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC said. 
 
Alexander said the shift started in the last five years. From the push to defund the police in 2020 to COVID-19 struggles, finding and retaining officers is becoming more challenging every day.
 
"There's just no question that, and these times over the particularly the last year or two seems to be more dangerous for police officers who are out there trying to enforce the law," he said. "It's creating conditions that I can't entirely explain, but I can say with some level of certainty that are existing in the environment in which law enforcement is operating is causing it to be more dangerous for the officers out on the road."
 
He said a fix goes down to the root, training officers to be more vigilant. But Briggs with said it's all about accountability.
 
"We have to take away that feeling that people can do whatever they want, there are no consequences," Briggs said.
 
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward agreed, speaking at a fentanyl press conference Monday.
 
She said unfortunately, this is another example of what officer's deal with on a daily basis and that we need to do more to keep them and our community safe.
 
Police say the shooting on Sunday stemmed from a narcotics investigation. At that same press conference about fentanyl, Woodward said the impact of the drug is far-reaching in Spokane County.
 
She added that by taking away demand, you'd take away supply and that comes down to raising awareness.
 
On October 29th, the Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education is hosting Fall Family Fest featuring country music star Chris Young.
 
There will be music, things to do, food trucks and a trunk or treat. All while raising awareness of the opioid epidemic in our community.
 
It's free to go, but you do need a ticket. To get one, click here.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!