SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department has concluded a multi-year grant project to test hundreds of sexual assault kits, successfully reviewing all tested kits, identified several defendants and closed out several cases.
At the beginning of 2021, SPD began reviewing cold case sexual assaults under a state mandated initiative for law enforcement agencies to submit backlogged sexual assault kits (SAK) for testing.
The goal for this project was to address the high number of unsubmitted SAKs throughout the state and to help provide resolution for the victims of sexual assault.
The cases included reports filed from July 24, 2015 and prior. For SPD that consisted of 1,404 SAKs dating back to 1984.
SPD has begun a more focused approach to the SAK testing, grant dollars allowed police to assign a detective sergeant and detective to work on these assault cases whenever possible.
With these two investigators assigned to the cold sexual assault cases allowed SPD to move ahead and work the backlogged cases with more focus.
The effort included determining which cases could be solved or result in a conclusion and which cases warranted closing out. Detectives contacted the victims, many whose assaults happened so long ago that they did not want to relive the traumatic experience and did not want to press charges anymore.
For victims that were willing to talk, detectives set up special phone lines and emails for the victims to contact and aid in the investigations.
With the grant ending on June 30, SPD was pleased with the outcomes of the work they were able to complete. 1,250 of the 1,404 cases are completely resolved, the 154 cases are most likely waiting on lab reports.
Other information that SPD was able to gather was:
- 1,381 of 1,404 kits were tested leaving 23 left. Those will be used and tested within the next couple months
- 297 Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hits were found. This means the DNA evidence from the assault kit matched DNA on file from known offenders
- 4 criminal defendants were identified
- 6 criminal charges were filed including rape, assault and kidnapping
- 1 homicide suspect out of California was identified from a DNA profile developed from a SAK3 case
- A DNA match helped SPD detectives find a suspect in a 2004 rape. The man was already in prison for a previous rape but before he was incarcerated he allegedly committed another
Julie Humphreys, Public Safety Communication Manage for Spokane Police and Fire says, "It is the mission and goal of the project to seek a just resolution for survivors of sexual assault. SPD is proud to have been a recipient of the WASPC grant that allowed detectives to achieve that goal in hundreds of sexual assault cold cases."