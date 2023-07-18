SPOKANE, Wash – In 2021, the Spokane Police Department began reviewing cold case sexual assaults resulting from a statewide mandate initiative known as SAK3.
Sargent Zac Storment, who spearheaded this initiative for the Spokane Police Department, says this initiative is not only a statewide mandate but is also, “unfinished business for the Spokane Police Department.”
To date, the department has tested 1382 out of 1404 sexual assault kits, with 23 yet to be tested. As a result of this initiative, the Spokane Police Department identified four criminal defendants and six criminal charges were filed.
Sgt. Storment added that although these were not the numbers the department was hoping for, the work being done behind the scenes is important.
"There are a lot of cases that go on that don't get a lot of attention simply because I think people the public is uncomfortable talking about them,” said Sgt. Storement.
Sgt. Storment added the response from victims has been mixed, “ a wide array of reactions we’ve had from victims. Everything from good to bad and in between.
Roshelle Cleland, the program director of Advocacy at Lutheran Community Services Northwest agrees, “very emotional responses, rightfully so, again, survivors that were not respected, not believed, which is why their kit wasn’t tested at that time.”
SPD has referred 65 survivors to Lutheran Community Services Northwest and Cleland says to say their relationship with SPD is essential is an understatement
“This partnership allowed us to talk with survivors about options and have them be able to define justice in whatever way that meant for them, but to be able to be believed and have their voice heard,” said Cleland.”
Sgt. Storment added that as a department this State mandated initiative demonstrated how far the department has come with testing technology.
‘This is early on and DNA testing and it didn't necessarily get done. But we live in an amazing time now where everything is going to get tested. Fairly quickly when it comes to sexual assault kids.”
Cleland added that if survivors have questions about their kit or have been sexually assaulted Lutheran Community Services does have a hotline at 509-624-7273.