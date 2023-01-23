SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other.
The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
About two hours later, SPD responded to another stabbing on west Pacific Ave where they began giving the victim immediate medical aid. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
29-year-old James T. Wyman has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on first-degree assault charges.
The last incident occurred around 7 p.m. when SPD responded to a drive-by shooting near 4th Avenue and Maple Street. When officers arrived on scene they provided medical assistance to the victim until medics arrived. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SPD has not arrested a suspect in connection to the drive-by shooting at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
At this time, SPD does not believe the three incidents are related.