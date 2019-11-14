SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's Patrol Anti-Crime Team has arrested 26-time convicted felon, Shawn Barton, on drug-related crimes for the third time in 2019.
According to a press release by the Spokane Police Department, Spokane Police officers and PACT team members made a traffic stop on a vehicle that Barton was a passenger in on Nov. 4.
After developing probable cause to search both the vehicle and Barton, officers recovered over $1,246 dollars in cash, drug distribution paraphernalia and residue amounts of drugs.
Barton had to be transported to the hospital after loosing consciousness during the search. Officers recovered over 1.5 ounces of meth and heroin from Barton's person and booked him on three counts of attempt to deliver a controlled substance.
Spokane Police officers arrest Barton back on March 14 at a hotel room in the 6800 block of North Division Street. Officers made contact with Barton after he exited a vehicle that belonged to a wanted person.
During contact, Spokane Police officers discovered that Barton had two warrants for driving with a suspended license in the first degree.
Once officers established probable cause to search Barton, they recovered $1,179 dollars in cash and drug paraphernalia. Barton was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Early 2019, Spokane Police officers had their first run-in with Barton while conducting and investigation. Four search warrants of several vehicles and homes were executed, and over $5,000 dollars in cash was recovered, as well as two stolen mountain bikes, over 50 grams of heroin and some meth.
More meth and heroin were recovered from Barton's vehicle, and he was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Barton currently sits in the Spokane County Jail on a $59,550 dollar bond.
