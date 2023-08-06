SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) needs your help locating 60-year-old Gerald.
According to SPD, he was last seen walking away from his home in the 1300 block of East Lyons Avenue in North Spokane around 2pm Sunday afternoon.
Gerald, who also goes by “Gerry,” has advanced dementia. His family believes he may have gone further toward Hillyard.
Gerald is described as white male about 6’1 and 210 pounds. He has a long white beard and long hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with green writing and blue sweatpants.
If you see Gerald or have information about his whereabouts, please call Crime Check 509-456-2233 and reference SPD Case #2023-20155720.