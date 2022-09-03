Spokane Police Department seeks help finding missing and vulnerable adult

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
Earl Gligor was last seen walking away from his house on the 1500 block of east Cataldo Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday evening.
A photo of Gligor is attached, but he no longer has the facial hair in the photo. He was last seen wearing a red t shirt, white shorts, white socks and black shoes.
If you see Earl, please call Crime Check, (509) 456-2233, and Reference case #2022-20155572.