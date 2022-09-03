Spokane Police Department seeks help finding missing and vulnerable adult

Photo of Gligor is attached, but he no longer has the facial hair in the photo. He was last seen wearing a red t shirt, white shorts, white socks and black shoes.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia. 

Earl Gligor was last seen walking away from his house on the 1500 block of east Cataldo Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday evening. 

If you see Earl, please call Crime Check, (509) 456-2233, and Reference case #2022-20155572.

