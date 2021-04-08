SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, the Spokane Police Department is getting in-depth training on how to save lives in emergency situations.
Police are almost always the first on scene to emergencies where someone is either having a heart attack, difficulty breathing or has even been shot. The basic medical training the officers are undergoing right now help make the difference when a life or death situation comes down to the second.
Often times responding police officers arrive before firefighters or EMS because they were closer to the area on their patrol. This is why the whole Spokane Police Department learns basic medical training and they say it comes in handy every single day.
"Life saving measures are applied every day on patrol," Sgt. Jay Kernkamp said. "We have officers that are applying tourniquets, applying chest seals, dressings, bandages on a daily basis as they come into contact with victims of crimes."
SPD is learning a number of basic medic raining including CPR, how to use an AED, and also how to administer Narcan to save people who are overdosing on opioids like heroine.
This training is done multiple times throughout the year to ensure everyone in the department can respond to an emergency situation on duty and in some cases, off duty. This training is something that SPD has been working on for the past decade and they say now they have also built up trust with EMS and firefighters so when they arrive on scene, they can trust the officers have done a good job and get the person suffering the help they need even faster.