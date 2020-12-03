SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police detective was hit in the face with a paintball from a paintball gun Wednesday night, police said. Just after midnight, a detective sergeant was getting ready to leave another location when something began striking his car.
SPD said the sergeant believed he was taking gunfire, and that he exited his car and took over. Almost immediately after, he felt a sharp pain and the impact of something hitting his face. SPD said he thought he was shot, but then noticed yellow paint on the side of his car and realized paintballs were being shot.
He then started to pursue the person, who SPD said was fleeing in a car. SPD said the car stopped in an alley near Bridgeport and Nevada. The passenger, later identified as Dezmyn Simpson fled and the driver, David Medina, was taken into custody.
A detective arrived in time to see Simpson coming from where the stopped car was. Initially, SPD said Simpson was cooperative sitting on a porch at the detective's request. Simpson was eventually left with only one detective. SPD said Simpson took advantage of the situation and jumped up and ran.
After a short chase, he was taken into custody. SPD said officers searched back over the path Simpson had taken and found a live round, a loaded extended or large capacity pistol magazine and an unloaded firearm (later determined stolen).
SPD said he was also found to be in the possession of heroin.
