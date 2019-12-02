SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the start of the holiday shopping season, the Spokane Police Department is gearing up to combat package thieves.
Police will be doing emphasis patrols, which will also include undercover operations following delivery vehicles. A
Anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle and/or people following delivery trucks or randomly walking up to porches are encouraged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
Police also offered the following tips for staying safe from porch pirates:
- Track your packages so you can be home when they are delivered or ask a trusted neighbor to collect them.
- Include specific delivery instructions so packages can be left out of sight.
- Purchase a delivery lock box for your front porch.
Police also provided the following links for delivery options from a few businesses:
- Amazon Delivery Lockers: https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=6442600011
- UPS Access Point: https://www.ups.com/us/en/services/individual-shipper/delivery-options-for-receiving.page?
- FedEx Delivery Options: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/service-guide/pickup-delivery.html
- United State Postal Service: https://www.usps.com/manage/
