SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is encouraging people who purchased items during Amazon's Prime Day to track their packages and watch out for them.
"Don’t be a target of thieves who drive/bike/walk neighborhoods looking to steal your packages," SPD tweeted.
