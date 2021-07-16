SPOKANE, Wash. - A dozen bills focused on police reform will become laws on July 25th, and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says he has a lot of concerns about how these laws will impact his officers' ability to effectively protect and serve the Spokane community.
"For me, the important thing for the community to understand is that we are going to be doing everything we can to keep them safe," Chief Meidl said. "We're just going to ask that they be patient and understand that we have to follow the law. There are just certain things we can't do anymore."
Chief Meidl says of particular concern is potential Domestic Violence situations. He says in the past officers have responded to calls to defuse a situation before a crime is committed. That's no longer the case. He says starting July 25th, officers can only respond to crimes that are either happening or have recently happened. "Arguing is not against the law," he says. "Using the example of a domestic violence call, which is one of the most common calls we get. We have to determine, has anyone been assaulted, has any property been damaged, do you fear that anyone will be assaulted or that there will be damage to property? If the answer is no to that, we won't be responding."
In that same vein, he says another common call his department gets is for people having a mental health crisis. "It is not illegal to have a mental health crisis. If the person has engaged in a crime or is about to engage in a crime, we will respond to those. But if someone is having a mental health crisis but they aren't threatening anybody or damaging anything, we probably will respond. But we will have to leave if there's still that mental health crisis but they have not broken the law."
The Chief says another law that worries him is House Bill 1310, which requires officers "take as much time as necessary" to avoid using force. He says on a base level, he agrees with legislators. He does not want his officers using force if it can be avoided. But the way the law is written, he says, makes the decision subjective and opens his officers to being second-guessed, and potentially disciplined for split-second decisions made under stressful circumstances. "What's the necessary time? Should officers try to de-escalate a situation for two days? Two weeks? If we use what we call less than lethal force-- that's bean bags for example-- after two hours, will someone say 'if you'd waited three hours you could have de-escalated the situation.'"
Chief Meidl says officers have already seen the effects of the so-called "Blake Decision", in which the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Spokane woman, who said that the drugs officers found on her during an arrest weren't hers and she didn't know they were there. The court ruled that the state's felony drug possession law was unconstitutional since it punished violators regardless of whether they knew they were in possession of controlled substances. Chief Meidl says when his officers find someone with drugs, even if they see them using the drugs, they can't arrest that person. He says the first two times officers contact someone with drugs they can only refer that person to an addiction resource. The third time officers can cite that person with a misdemeanor ticket, "which is less than a traffic ticket in most cases," the Chief adds. Chief Meidl says the impact on the community is that drug users, and drug dealers are using outside of businesses in downtown Spokane with impunity. He says he's seen businesses and customers choosing to leave downtown Spokane.
There is wide-ranging support for these bills as well. In a statement earlier this year, the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance praised measures as a "potential sea change." But the organization also cautioned that the next test will be in how the new laws are implemented. "These laws must now be enforced. That's up to police and prosecutors, judges and juries, administrators and adjudicators. And it's up to us," the statement said.
The Chief says whether you approve of the laws, or not, you should reach out to your local representative and explain your feelings.