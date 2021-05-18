SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they have found the man who left the scene of a road rage incident Saturday afternoon, in which his passenger was shot and killed.
Court documents identified the shooter as Richard Hough, who is in the Spokane County Jail charged with 2nd Degree Murder. They also identified the victim as Erika Kienas and on Tuesday KHQ spoke with her mother, Yvonne Reiner. She said the man who was with her daughter the day she died is named Anthony Olson. She says he left the scene of the shooting before police arrived, “because he had warrants.”
We asked Reiner how she felt about Olson leaving, and she said “it pisses me off. Because he wasn’t man enough. Because he said he loved her, but he was only man enough to drive off and leave her laying in the street.” Spokane Police had been looking for Olson, but KHQ learned late Tuesday that they’ve found him and say he is cooperating with the investigation.
Reiner says her focus right now is her daughter’s 9-year-old son. “He just had a birthday this week,” she says. “He got a birthday present no little child deserves. He has to grow up without a mom now.” Reiner says the little boy’s father is caring for him.