Spokane Police find possible explosive device and potentially hazardous liquid in motor home in parking lot of north Spokane Walmart

Watch again

UPDATE: 8:45am

Spokane Police tell KHQ's Patrick Erickson the possible explosive device has been "rendered safe."

A Haz-Mat team will now investigate the liquid substance also found inside.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane officers found a possibly stolen motor home in the parking lot of the northside Walmart early Friday and while executing a searching warrant inside the motor home, found a possible explosive device, firearms, cash, drugs and "an unknown substance that may be hazardous," according to Spokane Police.

During the investigation, officers arrested a man for unlawful possession of a firearm and developed probable cause to search the motor home.

The unknown and possibly hazardous substance was in liquid form and once found, officers immediately called for the Explosive Disposal Unit and the Spokane Fire Department to handle the liquid.

Police are still investigating the matter of the stolen motor home along with more possible firearm related charges as well as other crimes.

Currently the store is closed and it has not been determined when it will re-open. Police are requesting people please stay out of the area of 9200 North Colton for now.