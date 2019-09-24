Watch again

Update 2:30 pm:

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has released more details after a man was arrested following a string of fires on Tuesday, September 24.

According to police, the first of the fires was reported on the west side of the South Hill just before 10:00 am. Two witnesses came forward to the police and one provided a photo, which ultimately helped officers find the suspect.

Two of the fires burned very close to structures and the third was a brush fire that was set over the bluff by Polly Judd Park. Tuesday's warmer weather and windy conditions could have easily created a more dangerous situation, according to police.

Officers found 29-year-old Alexander Menko near 12th Avenue and Maple Street. After the initial investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest him for two counts of first-degree reckless burning.

The investigation is ongoing and Menko's charge could be amended and/or additional charges could be added.

Menko, who has no criminal history, was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Update 1:20 pm:

SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has been taken into custody following a string of small fires Tuesday, September 24.

According to law enforcement, 29-year-old Alexander Menko was arrested for reckless burning.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - An investigation is ongoing after three fires broke out in close proximity Tuesday, September 24.

Crews first responded to a brush fire on W. 11th Avenue, followed by a garage fire on W. 10th Avenue. Firefighters responded to a third fire near Polly Judd Park Tuesday afternoon.

The fires are believed to be connected but an investigation is ongoing. Arson crews are also on scene.

No one has been taken into custody, but witnesses reported a similar-looking suspect walking away from at least two of the fires. He's described as a white man in his 20s with his arm in a sling.