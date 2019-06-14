SPOKANE, Wash. - Ahead of the scheduled Drag Queen Story Hour at Spokane Public Library's South Hill branch, the Spokane Police Department has issued a statement.
"SPD is aware of the possible protests and plans to have additional officers on site to address any potential problems. SPD is prepared to make sure he event is peaceful. Individuals have the right to protest, and their right to express themselves should not impede or infringe on somebody else's rights. Those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights are not exempt from other laws, meaning they can't block pedestrian pathways, vehicle pathways, become disorderly, or incite violence."
The Drag Queen Story Hour will take place Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 pm at the South Hill library. A protest has been planned by a Facebook group called 500 Moms Strong, which aims to have 500 mothers show up in protest of the event.