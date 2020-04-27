SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Guild has expressed its disapproval of Gov. Jay Inslee's decision releasing some Washington inmates early, saying it isn't fair to the victims of offender's crimes and citizens.
The police guild released the following statement:
"The Spokane Police Guild believes Washington DOC inmates who have served their time deserve the right to reintegrate back into society. However, we do not agree with Governor Jay Inslee’s decision to release certain incarcerated Washington DOC Offenders back into the community early. Governor Inslee states the inmates currently slated to be released early due to concerns about the Coronavirus are considered “low risk”, however the crimes they committed have real victims who live in our city. Releasing Washington DOC inmates early is unfair to the victims of their crimes and the citizens of our great city. Spokane Police Officers are concerned this act will only cause crime to rise in our community by demonstrating there are little to no consequences when someone breaks the law. These inmates have already shown their disregard for the laws of our state and city, and will only continue to commit crimes in our area.
The Spokane Police Guild wants the citizens of Spokane to know we will continue to Serve and Protect our community during this pandemic. We all live and work in this beautiful area, and want nothing but the best for our family, friends, and loved ones.
Thank You
Spokane Police Guild"
Earlier in April, Inslee signed an order that approved the early release of nearly 1,000 nonviolent inmates. The order applies to inmates who are most vulnerable to the illness including those who are scheduled to be released in the coming weeks and months.
KHQ recently learned 87 inmates will be returning to Spokane - either their sentence was commuted, or they will be under house arrest with an ankle monitor.
