SPOKANE, Wash. -- Early Monday morning, Spokane Police Department (SPD) helped a worried Minnesota family find their son who went missing after jumping on a train to Portland, via Spokane, to meet someone he met while gaming online. Officers helped reconnect the family with the son who eventually agreed to return home.
The officers responded to the Intermodal Facility at 221 W. 1st Avenue after a request was received from the Minnesota Police Department (MPD) requesting additional assistance with a missing person. MPD had received a report from the family of an eighteen-year-old man who had taken a train heading to Portland in an attempt to meet up with someone he met online.
The young man had been missing for 36 hours and was without medication, the police reported.
The family said they were concerned because the boy had never been in trouble, had never run away, and suffered from ADD, anxiety and depression, and had lied to the parents saying he was instead heading to the mall.
Because the young man is considered an adult, the officers weren't in a position to do very much besides checking on his mental and physical condition.
However, officers located the family's missing son on the train and helped reconnect him with his parents over the phone. Officers also helped mentor the young man, informing him of the dangers of meeting someone from online sites and traveling alone to unite with them.
The young man agreed to come home to his family and an officer drove him to a hotel near the Spokane Airport where he stayed until a family member arrived to pick him up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.