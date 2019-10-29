SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in a shooting that left one man dead last week on Garnet Ave.
Officer Caleb Martin has been with the department since July 2016. SPD says a suicidal man was waving a gun before pointing it at Martin, leading the officer to fire his weapon twice.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner later identified the man as 61-year-old David Shafer. The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating this incident.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of E. Garnet Ave. on Wednesday after a caller reported Shafer being armed and had a history of suicidal attempts.
The caller and another witness wrestled the gun from Shafer and tried to subdue him, but he broke free and ran inside, where they were concerned he had access to more firearms.
He later exited the home with a second handgun, stood in the driveway, and told a witness by phone he was "waiting for the cops to show up."
Witnesses stated an SPD officer arrived and gave commands for Shafer to drop the weapon, but he turned and began to raise the handgun in the direction of the officer, who fired and struck Shafer twice.
SIRR investigators will review SPD body-worn cameras and have been searching for surveillance video from the incident from neighbors in the area.
Two semi-automatic handguns were recovered from the scene by investigators, included one the witness took from Shafer, and another near his body.
The SIRR Team asks anyone who has not previously been contacted by Detectives and either witnessed this incident or has video of this incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
A prosecutor found Martin and another officer's use of force in an officer-involved shooting on the South Hill in 2017 was justified.
