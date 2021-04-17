Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the murder and attempted murder of a mother and her 5-year-old daughter as 41-year-old Joshua Phillips.
On April 11th, Phillips was arrested after he was found inside a north Spokane home where 35-year-old Kassie Dewey had been stabbed to death and her daughter, Lilly, had also been stabbed and was seriously injured.
Phillips was found inside the garage semi-conscious next to a running vehicle.
According to SPD, Lilly remains in the hospital in critical condition.