SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have identified the driver who was arrested for DUI following a multi-vehicle crash along Nevada Street Thursday night.
According to Spokane Police, Roman Segovia, 25, was driving southbound on Nevada Street at a high rate of speed. Witnesses say the vehicle, a gray mini cooper, crossed the center line and clipped one car that was traveling northbound.
The collision caused the mini cooper to spin, sideswiping a second car that was also traveling northbound before hitting a third car that was also traveling northbound head-on. In total, four cars were involved in the crash.
Police officers found Segovia was under the influence of drugs. They arrested him and booked him into the Spokane County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.
Nevada between Crown and Queen Avenues was closed for around two hours while police investigated and crews cleaned up the wreckage.
If you see a dangerous driver or situation, Spokane Police ask you to call Crime Check to report it at (509) 456-2233.
