Spokane Police have identified the officer involved in a deadly shooting just over a week ago in Spokane.
In a release, SPD said officer Brandon Rankin fired his weapon in the officer-involved shooting on Jan. 7 on the 600 block of Montgomery that left 35-year-old David Novak dead.
Rankin was hired by SPD in May of 2015, and earned the Chief's Citation Award as part of the Enhancing the Survival Mindset program in September 2017. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2007 with a Bachelor's Degree in economics.
This incident continues to be investigated.
Details released last week by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said at least one Spokane Police officer fired at least one shot during the confrontation with Novak. At the time it was not known if that shot was fatal, or if the shot even hit Novak.
More info on Rankin courtesy of Spokane Police:
In 2007 he entered service into the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant in the Aviation Branch. After graduating from flight school in 2009 he served as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot in Fairbanks, Alaska. While in Alaska, Officer Rankin earned the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal for his actions as a Company Commander and flight missions that included firefighting operations as the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline was threatened by wildfire.
Officer Rankin deployed to the Persian Gulf in 2014 serving on the U.S. Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson and French Aircraft Carrier CDG Charles De Gaulle in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He earned another Army Meritorious Service Medal for his efforts in the fight against ISIS during this operation. He separated from service with the United States Army at the rank of Captain and was honorably discharged in 2015.
Officer Rankin received several military awards and decorations to include: the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Meritorious Service Medal x 2, Army Aviator Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Gold German Armed Forces for Military Proficiency Badge.