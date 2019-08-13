UPDATE: Spokane Police say they were attempting to stop a vehicle containing a man with a felony warrant when he fired shots at a police car following a collision, leading to a several-hour manhunt early Tuesday morning.
SPD says officers were closing in on the vehicle driven by 28-year-old Jordan Brown, when a collision happened. Moments later, Brown shot multiple rounds at the police car before fleeing at a high speed.
The police car was disabled and couldn't pursue, but the officer was not hurt.
A large perimeter was set up from Maple to Monroe and from 7th S to 14th including members from SWAT team, K-9 Unit and Air 1. Several resources responded for assistance including from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Police.
After several hours, police received info that Brown was in a different location on the east side of the South Hill. They located him in a vehicle around 5th and Thor and he was safely taken into custody.
Brown will be booked into the Spokane County Jail for his warrant and for a new charge of first-degree assault on an officer, while other charges may be pending in the future.
Brown's vehicle was seized pending a search warrant for evidence, including the firearm used.
All roadways are back open as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.
SPD says Brown's criminal convictions include second-degree theft and five misdemeanors including trespassing, prescription drug possession and malicious mischief. Brown also has drug convictions out of Idaho.
UPDATE: Police say they have one person in custody and there is no longer a threat to the public.
BREAKING: SPD says a suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting on Spokane’s South Hill. SPD says the suspect shot at an officer during a traffic stop. The officer wasn’t hurt, but the officer’s car (shown here) has several holes from the bullets. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/lrPbl7VRZG— KHQ Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) August 13, 2019
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
UPDATE: Police say they are looking for a black SUV with heavy damage to the back end.
SPOKANE - Spokane Police Department says it's actively searching for a suspect who shot at police during a traffic stop.
Police say the officer who was shot at is uninjured.
There is an active crime scene near 10th Ave. and Maple St. Please avoid the area.
This is a developing story that KHQ will continue to update.