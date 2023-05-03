SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have identified the type of weapon used in a pair of "random" shootings on the South Hill on Monday. Those shootings left one person injured, and damaged two cars.
According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, the weapon was an "air powered weapon system," not a gun.
In addition to the injured victim and their car, another person's car and another's house were also hit.
Investigators recovered evidence that indicates the object involved was not a bullet but a small, possibly marble-like projectile, which police said could still cause substantial bodily harm and property damage.
Investigators are still working to identify any suspects. If you have any information that could help in the investigation, police ask you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.