SPOKANE, Wash. - This holiday season, the Spokane Police Department is taking a proactive measure when it comes to catching porch pirates in the act.
With cyber Monday already in the books, that means those packages you ordered are already starting to arrive.
Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department says they're looking out.
"We're going to put out a stronger law enforcement effort," Sgt. Preuninger said. "We're going to take resources away from other things and devote them to attempting to catch some of the criminals that we know are going out and target people."
They're calling this a two-pronged approach, meaning they want the public to help them out while they're conducting undercover operations.
SPD says they'll be following the delivery vehicles to their drop-offs throughout the day. They won't be driving around in marked patrol cars. These undercover vehicles will look like any typical car or SUV on the road.
They're also asking folks to:
- Track their packages
- Include specific delivery instructions so the package can be left out of sight
- Purchase a delivery lockbox for your front porch. To help combat package theft
They hope just by announcing this emphasis patrol; it will make packages thieves think twice before hitting your porch. Some of these things can't be prevented, but a little bit of diligence will help," Sgt. Preuninger said.
If you see anyone following a delivery truck or going up to porches and grabbing packages, call crime check at 509-953-2451
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.