SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening.
According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open fire on the main floor of the library. The Library was immediately evacuated and no one was injured.
After searching the suspect and scene, no gun was found. The suspect has been taken into custody and will be undergoing a mental health evaluation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.