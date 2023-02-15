SPOKANE, Wash. – Detectives with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) are investigating a suspicious death in the Hillyard neighborhood.
According to a release from SPD, officers responded to the 2900 block of East Diamond Avenue on Wednesday around 4 p.m., regarding a death investigation.
At the scene, officers found a dead woman. According to the release, "physical observations" of the woman's body led officers to believe her death may have been the result of a crime.
MCU responded to the scene and is currently investigating.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the decedent at a later date.