Spokane Police investigates recent hospital thefts

SPOKANE - Spokane police have recently been investigating two area hospital thefts.
One of the victims, Paula Thompson, works at Holy Family Hospital. She told KHQ's Patrick Erickson that she didn't notice her purse was missing until she stopped on her way home for gas.
When Thompson called to cancel her credit cards, she found out the thieves had already spent between $6,000 and $7,000.
"It's just sickens me that there are people out there doing this and continue doing it," she said.
Thanks to surveillance footage, two men were captured on both the hospital cameras and the store they used her cards at.
Reporting the theft to police, it was those surveillance photos that led police to the thieves. A probation officer in Benton County recognized one of the men.
A search warrant lead to the recovery of certain items but targeted crimes detectives believe that could be more victims out there.
"I don't want them to be released to keep doing this its a nightmare," said Paula.