SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 7th & Monroe. 

Investigators say one person has been killed, the gunman has not been arrested. 

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time. 

Trucks have been brought in to set up a barricade. Parts of Monroe, Jefferson and 7th are blocked with no estimated time of reopening. 

KHQ has a crew on scene and is gathering new information. 

