SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are now looking for the gunman in a shooting near 7th and Monroe Wednesday morning.
Last Updated: March 2 at 6:35 p.m.
Spokane Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 7th & Monroe.
Investigators say one person has been killed, the gunman has not been arrested.
Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
SPD is now confirming one person has died. At this moment SPD is unclear whether or not it was a shooting or a drive-by shooting.
Trucks have been brought in to set up a barricade. Parts of Monroe, Jefferson and 7th are blocked with no estimated time of reopening.
