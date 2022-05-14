Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14.

Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time. 

Investigators are working to get security camera footage from the surrounding area. If you have any information regarding the incident, call Crime Check to report it at (509)456-2233.

