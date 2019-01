Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found in the Spokane River near Felts Field.

A contractor tells KHQ, on Wednesday he was cleaning debris from the dam when he discovered what he thought was a duffel bag. He used a machine to pick the item up and at that point realized it was a body. He called 911 right away. Spokane Police arrived a short time later.

The identity of the body has not been released.