SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found at a Hillyard home.
SPD says they received a call from a third party describing a suspicious circumstance at a home in the 1600 block of E. Rockwell early Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, SPD officers determined they would need the assistance of SWAT as well as the Major Crimes Unit.
Officers are currently conducting a search warrant as they work to piece together what happened.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.
