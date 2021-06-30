SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating after two bodies were found floating under the Monroe Street bridge.
Spokane Firefighters were called to the bridge for a water rescue Thursday afternoon where witnesses say they saw two people floating face-down in the Spokane river.
KHQ crews arrived on the scene shortly after and identified two people face down in the water under the bridge. Spokane Police confirmed that both people in the water were dead when they arrived.
Firefighters have moved the bodies from the water to the shore until investigators arrive. Major Crimes Investigators are on their way and are considering the area a crime scene.
According to police, all indications point to a double suicide but Major Crimes continues to investigate.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention hotline 24 hours a day seven days a week at 800-273-8255.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.