SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers dispatched to investigate an assault quickly determined that the crime had also been a kidnapping.
According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of West Dalton Avenue at 11:53 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, where a juvenile victim alleged he'd been kidnapped, duct taped to a chair and assaulted by two suspects.
The suspects reportedly accused the victim of stealing a cell phone, wallet and a handgun. The victim denied taking any of the items.
To avoid further injury, the victim convinced the suspects to take him to his grandmother's house so he could get them some money. The suspects drove him to a West Dalton Avenue home and he went inside and advised his grandmother to call police.
The suspects then fled the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicates the suspects may be known to the victim and the incident could be a gang-related crime. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
