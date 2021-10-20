SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police says appears a man was shot to death near the Spokane Transit Authority bus barn. Right now, Major Crimes is investigating.
Early Wednesday morning, Police got a call about shots fired near Boone and Gardner. When officers arrived they found a man dead in the street.
Major Crimes investigators say he had been shot.
The gunman has not been arrested and investigators have not released any information about who it might be.
Boone is closed from Walnut to Adams Street while investigators collect evidence.
It is expected to reopen at 7A.M.