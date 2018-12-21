SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating an assault case that happened near W Boone Avenue.
Just after 3:00 Friday afternoon, police responded to a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, officers found the victim, who had a possible non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Numerous pieces of evidence were found, including drugs. A possible suspect was later found and detained.
Everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for, according to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Spokane Police are asking for any witnesses to this incident to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.