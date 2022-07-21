Police lights - Vault
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Latah Creek.
 
SPD says someone called in a body floating in the river around 1:15 p.m.
 
Police say the body was found in the water near the Sunset Boulevard bridge.
 
Major Crimes is on the scene investigating and working to recover the body.
 
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!