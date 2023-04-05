SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was sent to the hospital after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in East Central Spokane Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department have closed East Hartson while they investigate. The officers on the scene could only confirm there was a drive-by shooting near Underhill Park and the victim appeared to have a "survivable wound."
Police would not confirm any identifying details about the victim, including age, nor would they share any details about the suspect.
This is a developing story, and this page will be updated.