SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning that left one man dead and no known suspect(s).
The shooting occurred around 2:30am Wednesday morning on Cedar and Boone. Callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man down in the street.
When police arrived they found a man with multiple gunshots lying in the street. Officers provided medical aid before medics arrived but the man died from his injuries.
SPD Major Crimes investigators found several shell casings but were unable to locate a weapon. At this time the suspect/s is unknown. If you have any information about this incident and have not already talked to police, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Spokane Police also added that this is the10th homicide in the city of Spokane this year. SPD detectives have identified and facilitated the arrest of the primary suspect in 8 of 9 cases, not including this morning’s death.
These numbers are unofficial and may change by the end of the year with additional charges and information in, or categorizing of, various cases.
Last year there were 21 homicides in Spokane in 2020. Homicides in both 2020 and 2021 do not appear to follow one underlying theme, but occurred for a variety of reasons, including drugs, domestic violence, gang affiliations, and more.
Information recently shared by the Washington Association of Sheriff and Police Chiefs (WASPC) shows a continued increase in the number of firearm homicides and nonfatal shootings across the country. That following the biggest one-year increase – nearly 30% – on record for homicides in the United States in 2020, according to FBI figures. Washington State experienced a record number of homicides last year as well at 302, up 45% from the previous year.