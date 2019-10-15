SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a car near the 8700 block of N. Indian Trail Road in North Spokane.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling along southbound on N. Indian Trail Road when it struck a passenger vehicle that was turning from W. Lowell Avenue on to northbound Indian Trail Road.
Witnesses said they saw the motorcycle speeding through the area before the crash happened.
Spokane Fire Department firefighters and Spokane Police Department officers responded to the scene to find the motorcycle driver had died due to their injuries.
According to police, the driver of the car involved in the crash is cooperating with the investigation. Police believe drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Spokane Major Crimes detectives.
The identity of the motorcycle driver and their cause of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office pending notification of the victim's family.
The roadway of N. Indian Trails Road near W. Lowell Avenue remains closed while police investigate. It's expected to be closed for several hours.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't talked to the police is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference incident #2019-20197038.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.