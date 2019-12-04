UPDATED ON DECEMBER 4, 2019 AT 8:15:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The southbound lanes of Thor Street at Hartson Street are blocked off while Spokane Police investigate a hit-and-run crash and reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Spokane Police are searching for the driver of a truck that was seen driving recklessly through the area Wednesday and was involved in the hit-and-run crash.
Witnesses said they saw the driver blow through a stop sign and hit another car before getting out of the truck and running off.
One person was injured in the hit-and-run, but the injuries are minor according to the Spokane Police Department.
If you live in the area, witnessed the crime or have video of the crime taking place, the Spokane Police Department is asking that you call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
