SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a murder occurred in an apartment building near the Department's Downtown Precinct.
A man arrived at the precinct on Wednesday, May 20, at about 7:30 a.m. and told an officer that he'd been involved in a homicide and wanted to turn himself in. The suspect, 24-year-old Caeron Walker, was detained.
Officers went to the apartment building in the area of 200 W. Sprague Ave. where they found a deceased man in one of the units. The scene was secured and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded to continue the investigation.
Preliminary information led to probable cause to arrest Walker for first-degree murder. He was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to process the scene for evidence with help from the Spokane County Sheriff's Forensic Unit.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Officer will release the name of the deceased at a later date when appropriate.
