SPOKANE,WA- Spokane Police say they're investigating several burglaries of off-campus student housing that happened during Gonzaga's winter break.
SPD says that the suspects targeted locations where mail had built up and snow wasn't removed from walkways. Doors to the homes were forced open and many of the homes were ransacked.
On December 22nd, officers responded to the area of 500 E. Indiana Avenue where a suspect had kicked open the door and was chased away by a tenant of the residence. A K9 track wasn't able to locate the suspect. (#2020-20219748)
On December 28th, officers responded to the area of 1300 N. Columbus Street where at least two suspects had broken in. One of the tenants of the residence had returned from winter break and was woken up by the sound of them breaking in. She hid under her bed and texted her mother, who called 911. Police responding to the area, or perhaps something else, scared the burglars who abandoned backpacks with stolen property and fled the scene. A K9 track wasn't able to locate the suspects. (#2020-20222238)
On December 29th, officers responded to the area of 500 E. Sinto Avenue where an entry door had been forced open and a burglary was committed. (#2020-20223007)
On December 29th, officers responded to the area of 300 E. Indiana Avenue where an entry door as well as doors inside that were locked had been forced open and things were stolen from the residence. (#2020-20223176)
On December 29th, officers responded to the area of E. Nora Avenue where an entry was found wide open by a friend of the tenants who lived there. The friend called police who searched the residence and confirmed a burglary was committed. (#2020-20223162)
On December 29th, officers responded to the area of 1700 N. Cincinnati Street where an entry door was forced open and a burglary was committed. (#2020-20223176)
On January 1st, officers responded to the area of 1100 E. Augusta Avenue where an unforced entry was made into the home and property was stolen. The entry door may have been unlocked when the last student left for break. (#2021-20000283)
The Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) is investigating these burglaries. There could be many more victims that become known when all students return to campus. PACT has developed probable cause to for three subjects and have recovered property that will be returned to the victims at a later time.
SPD is recommending these safety ideas to anyone who is going to be away from their residence for an extended period of time:
- Have your mail held by the United States Postal Service while gone.
- Leave interior lights on timers.
- Ask a neighbor to clear the snow from walkways and check on your property.
- Secure Valuables.
- Consider a security camera to monitor your residence that will send notifications.
- Keep a low profile on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.