SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police responded to another shooting Tuesday night, marking the sixth reported shooting in the last day.
Officers responded to reported gunshots around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Liberty Avenue.
The shooting was reportedly between two vehicles, with occupants in both cars firing at each other. A third car with two people inside was hit by the shots but neither person was injured, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
Spokane detectives are investigating what led up to the exchange and working to identify and catch suspects. They are also looking into whether the suspects could be linked to the drive-by shooting that happened Monday night.