SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating the possibility that arson was involved in a house fire on Saturday, March 2, according to court documents.
Crews had responded to the house at 4008 N Pittsburg St on Saturday, March 2. Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames. One firefighter was injured during the effort to extinguish the flames.
The resident of the home, identified in the documents as 52-year-old Betty McCrow, was treated for smoke inhalation.
While at the hospital, McCrow told police that she had inadvertently started the fire while trying to burn loose stings off the bottom of her couch with a Bic lighter. She denied starting the fire intentionally and claimed she'd tried to put the fire out on her own.
The officer who interviewed McCrow said she was not cooperative and admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day, according to the documents.
An arson investigator found there had been two prior incidents involving fires set by McCrow at the same address in 2018.
On November 21, 2018, firefighters responded to the house and found McCrow had started a fire in the front yard, which had spread to some bushes and a small tree.
Firefighters responded to the home again on December 3, 2018, after a report that McCrow was using lighter fluid to light a small pile of garbage on the front porch of her home. The fire had also spread to a nearby bush.
In both of these incidents, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any homes.
Based on the arson investigator's initial evaluation, they were able to determine the origin on the fire on March 2 was the living room in the house's first floor.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but a search warrant has been requested to look for evidence of first degree arson, according to the documents.