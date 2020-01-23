This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update Jan. 23, 11:55 am:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Spokane's Perry District.
According to police, two groups of people got into an argument at an apartment complex in the 600 block of S. Richard Allen Ct. Both groups allegedly pulled out guns and shot at each other.
There have been no reports that anyone was hit. Both groups got into separate vehicles before fleeing the scene, according to police.
At least one person was taken into custody at the complex, however, police have said that arrest was made on a completely separate warrant.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are responding to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Spokane's Perry District.
At this point, there isn't a lot of information available, but neighbors said this is part of a drive-by shooting investigation. Spokane Police have not confirmed that.
We saw them detaining a man from the apartment complex at 623 South Richard Allen Court, but it's not clear if he was arrested, or just being held for questioning.
This story will be updated as we get new information.
